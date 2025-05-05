Local

Sidney Crosby joins Team Canada’s IIHF World Championship roster for first time since 2015

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Sidney Crosby FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates after getting his 600th career goal in the NHL during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Utah Hockey Club, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby will represent Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship.

Hockey Canada announced Crosby was added to the national men’s team roster on Sunday.

Per the Penguins, this is Crosby’s third time representing Team Canada and the first time since he captained the team to the gold medal in 2015. It’s his ninth time representing Canada at the international level, with the most recent appearance being the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he captained the team to gold.

Crosby won’t be the only one from the Penguins behind Canada’s bench. Kyle Dubas is serving as Team Canada’s General Manager.

The 2025 World Championship is being held from May 9-25 in Herning, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden. Click here for the full tournament schedule.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read