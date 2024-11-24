Sidney Crosby scores goal #600

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

It’s been a couple of weeks of waiting, but Sidney Crosby scored career goal No. 600 Saturday in the second period vs. the Utah Hockey Club.

The historic milestone made Crosby just the second active player to reach it and the 21st in NHL history. The goal was also vintage Crosby.

On a 5v3 for a full two minutes, Crosby missed a backdoor tap-in moments earlier. However, he got a second chance with a wrist shot from along the goal line. Penguins players and young players beginning their hockey journeys have long practiced that shot because of Crosby’s proficiency from that angle.

