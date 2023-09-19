Local

Sidney Crosby surprises long-time season ticketholder in Coraopolis

By WPXI.com News Staff

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Sidney Crosby surprised a long-time season ticketholder on Monday.

Bill Radocaj, who lives in Coraopolis, received the special delivery from the Penguins captain.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Radocaj said. “Sidney, that’s who everybody was hoping for.”

The team has coordinated surprise visits since 2007. Fans are told in advance that a player will visit them, but it is kept a surprise until they arrive.

