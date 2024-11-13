Silver Line closed for emergency repairs after electrical cable failure

PITTSBURGH — The Silver Line - Library is closed for the rest of the week for emergency repairs.

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson says an electrical cable failed early Wednesday.

While the line is down, shuttle buses are operating from Library Station in South Park Township to Washington Junction in Bethel Park via State Route 88/Library Road.

Crews are focusing on reestablishing the Silver Line at Lytle Station in Bethel Park to Washington Junction, so busses can then operate from Library Station to Lytle as soon as possible.

PRT says the area affected by this cable failure is one of the oldest parts of the rail system. The overhead power lines were reconstructed in the 1980s and then retrofitted for today’s light-rail vehicles. That retrofit lasted nearly 40 years.

Crews will install a different system to carry the electricity that powers the vehicles over a shorter distance. PRT says this increases the electrical stability and reliability of the Silver Line.

