Silver Line service partially restored after electrical issue, PRT says

PITTSBURGH — Service on the Silver Line - Library has been partially restored after an electrical issue prompted emergency repairs earlier this week.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the Silver Line is now open to Lytle Station.

The line is expected to stay closed between Lytle and Library Station through next week.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations on Library Road.

