Simon announces three newcomers to Grove City Premium Outlets

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Simon Property Group is heading into the year-end holiday sales season with three newcomers to the Grove City Premium Outlets, the now 30-year-old outlet mall in Mercer County.

For the year to date, a total of 13 new stores have opened at Grove City Premium Outlets.

A new Coffee Tree Roasters opened this week near Famous Footwear, for a Pittsburgh-based coffee shop chain that has expanded from four shops in and around the city to operations in a number of university and hospitals, totaling more than 20 locations extending from Morgantown to New Castle.

