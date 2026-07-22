Single-lane closures scheduled on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills

Single-lane closures are scheduled for northbound State Route 51 in Jefferson Hills beginning Monday.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the restriction will occur between the Peters Creek Road intersection and Jefferson Boulevard while crews erect an overhead sign structure.

The work is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The construction period will run until Aug. 7.

Drivers will still be able to make a right turn onto Jefferson Boulevard when the restriction is in place.

This is part of the Mon/Fayette Expressway PA Route 51 to I-376 Project.

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