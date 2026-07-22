2 Pennsylvania men get life in prison for deadly bombing over $1K drug debt

Two Pennsylvania men were sentenced in federal court to life in prison for a deadly bombing, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Clearfield residents Clint Addleman, 49, and Kris Nevling, 49, were found guilty of conspiracy to maliciously destroy property by explosive or fire and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

A jury also found Addleman guilty of malicious destruction of property by explosive or fire resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say Addleman and Nevling made a bomb and put it inside a package addressed to 34-year-old Shanna “Shawna” Carlson.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2019, the package was left outside Carlson’s apartment door in Clearfield. It later exploded, killing her and starting a fire that destroyed the building.

Evidence showed that Carlson owed Addleman a drug debt of about $1,000, the DOJ says.

“Clint Addleman and Kris Nevling callously took the life of Shanna Carlson — someone who Nevling later testified in court was among his best friends — in one of the most violent and brutal manners imaginable, all over a small drug debt,” U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said. “They were convicted of their crimes by two separate juries. (The) sentencings ensure that Addleman and Nevling will both spend the rest of their lives in prison for their ruthless, violent conduct. Our office remains resolute in working closely with our law enforcement partners at the local, state, and federal levels to prosecute those who seek to commit such heinous crimes in our communities.”

“Kris Nevling and Clint Addleman are brutal murderers,” said Eric DeGree, special agent in charge of the ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division. “Together they staged a deadly explosion to try to hide their crime. Working methodically with our federal, state, and local partners, and applying ATF’s unique forensic tools, we exposed their conspiracy and they now face long sentences in federal prison for their crime.”

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation, along with the Clearfield Regional Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group