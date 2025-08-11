Woman says her brother was man killed in US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant explosion

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A woman confirms to Channel 11 that her brother, Timothy Quinn, was the man killed in an explosion at the US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant on Monday morning.

Initially, Channel 11 spoke with Trisha Quinn when she couldn’t find her brother, who she thought was seriously hurt or killed in the explosion.

Trisha says her brother’s partner at the steel mill told her that he was loaded into an ambulance after the explosion. At the time, she was told he looked like he may have been deceased, but she didn’t have any concrete answers.

“The steel mill is not giving families any information, and there’s no crisis line to go to,” Trisha said. “I’ve been on the phone since 12 o’clock. We drove up from Jefferson, my brother’s not here. Families need answers. This is a crisis situation, and we have nobody to call to see where our loved ones are.”

Trisha told us she drove 45 minutes from Jefferson to try and find her brother and provide updates to his three kids.

“We need to know where our loved ones are right now,” Quinn said. What hospital are they stationed at? Are they with us? Are they not with us?”

Officials so far have said that at least one person died in the explosion, which Trisha now tells us was Timothy. Ten others were hurt, and one person is considered unaccounted for.

Trisha said there needs to be better communication between workers’ families and the plant.

“My dad worked at the steel mill for 42 years and he would be disgusted at what the situation is right now. Accidents happen but... they need communication with the family,” Trisha said. “We need answers, we need them now, even if it’s not what we want to hear, we need to know something.”

