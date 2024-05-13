Federal government could owe you more than $1,000; here’s what you need to know

PITTSBURGH — The Internal Revenue Service announced that nearly a million people across the U.S. have unclaimed tax returns for tax year 2020 and face a deadline of May 17 to submit their returns.

The IRS estimates there are more than $1 billion in refunds that are still unclaimed because of unfiled tax returns. The average refund is $932.

In Pennsylvania, 38,600 people are eligible for returns averaging $1,031 each. Pennsylvanians are owed a total of $43,412,900 in unclaimed refunds.

Normally, taxpayers have three years to file and claim their refunds before the money goes back to the U.S. Treasury. That’s not the case for 2020 returns, taxpayers were given a little more time to claim refunds because of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

The estimated refund does not include credits that non-filers may be eligible to receive, like the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Recovery Rebate Credit.

If you plan to file your 2020 taxes now, this is what the IRS recommends:

Locate copies of key documents through your employer, bank or other payers

Those who have lost contact with their employer or other payers can request a free wage and income transcript through the IRS. Click here for more information

Taxpayers can also request a transcript from the that shows data from information returns received by the IRS. The IRS warns that written requests can take several weeks. Click here to learn more

Locate the 2020 tax forms and fill them out. Forms are available online or by calling 800-829-3676

There’s also free help available through the IRS, like the Interactive Tax Assistant. Some taxpayers also qualify for free tax preparation assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs.

