Six people injured after car drifts into crowd at festival in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — Six people were injured after a car drifted into a crowd at a festival in the East Liberty neighborhood.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say emergency crews were called to Broad Street and Centre Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

There, witnesses told them a slow-moving vehicle with no driver had drifted into a crowd that was gathered for a neighborhood/community festival.

BROAD ST CAR INTO CROWD

The vehicle’s owner stayed on scene and was highly cooperative with police, officials say. He told police he thought he had placed his vehicle in park before getting out.

Six people were injured, including five women and one man. Five were taken to area hospitals, three in serious but stable condition and two in stable condition. The sixth victim was evaluated and did not want to be transported.

Officials say the incident is believed to be purely accidental at this time.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw first responders at the East Liberty Black Arts Soul Steppin’ Boots on the Ground Wellness Festival Harambee Style and Parade.

A tent could be seen with materials strewn on the ground underneath.

Witnesses tell Channel 11 the vehicle was being unloaded at the time.

