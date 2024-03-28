Sixth ballot return site announced by Allegheny County

The location for the sixth ballot return site for the upcoming April 23 primary election has been announced by the Elections Division of Allegheny County. Kane McKeesport will serve as a ballot return site for the two weekends before Election Day in addition to the five previously announced locations in Squirrel Hill, South Park, Boyce Park, North Park and Moon.

Last week, the Board of Elections unanimously approved the plan for ballot return sites and added a sixth location in McKeesport.

The Elections Division also announced that 60 polling places are moving for this primary election. Changes are expected to be permanent for 44 of those, while 16 of the precincts that moved were due to the Passover holiday and are anticipated to revert to their normal polling locations in November.

All voters are encouraged to check their polling place at VotesPA.com.

Each voter may only return their own ballot unless they have completed authorization forms to turn in a ballot on behalf of someone who physically is unable to vote. If a voter requires assistance in voting or returning a ballot, they should call 412-350-4500 for further information. Ballot return sites will only accept completed ballots.

There are no provisions for “over-the-counter” voting at these sites.

Voters may return completed mail-in ballots at these locations:

East End: Carnegie Public Library of Squirrel Hill, 5801 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

South: South Park Ice Rink, 30 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102

North: North Park Ice Rink, 1200 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford, PA 15090

East: Boyce Park Four Seasons Lodge, 901 Centerview Drive, Plum, PA 15239

West: 911 Call Center, 150 Hookstown Grade Road, Moon, PA 15108

Mon Valley: Kane McKeesport, 100 Ninth Street, McKeesport, PA 15132

Completed mail-in and absentee ballots may also be dropped off at the Ross Street entrance of the County Office Building April 15 through April 18 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; April 19 from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; April 20 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; April 21 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; April 22 from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Election Day drop-off hours are the same as the polling hours, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Voters using the Ross Street drop off may park briefly using the lane closest to the County Office Building while returning their ballot.

The County Office Building will be open for voters to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots and vote in person. Over-the-counter voting is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., on the first floor of the County Office Building at the corner of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street as soon as ballots are ready.

Additional important dates for the Primary 2024 Election include the April 8 deadline to register to vote, and the April 16 deadline for applying for an absentee or mail-in ballot. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

