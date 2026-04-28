Slide repair closing North Huntingdon roadway for months

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A road in North Huntingdon is closing for months for a slide repair project.

In an email, PennDOT announced the planned closure of Route 4019 (Leger Road) between Mack Road and Adara Drive.

The closure starts on May 4 and is expected to last until early September, although weather and operational conditions could change that plan.

During the closure, drivers will detour on Route 30, Route 4021 (Skellytown Road), Route 4014 (Maple Lane) and Route 993.

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