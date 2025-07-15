Slow-moving storms return to Pittsburgh region on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Slow-moving storms will bring the threat for heavy rain back into the area Wednesday, so grab the umbrella as you head out the door.

Storms will develop after lunch and continue through the afternoon and evening with localized downpours increasing the risk of flash flooding. Alerts, watches and warnings could be issued, and you can get that right on your phone from the Severe Weather Team 11 app, so stay weather aware.

Another round of storms will move through the area Thursday, continuing the risk for heavy rain, frequent lightning and downpours. A few storms could also bring the threat for damaging winds.

The active pattern with chances for storms continues through the end of the week, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before making outdoor plans.

