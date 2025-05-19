Slow-moving system brings several rounds of rain to Pittsburgh region through Friday

PITTSBURGH — A slow-moving system will bring several rounds of wet weather and cool temperatures through Friday.

Tuesday starts dry, but rain returns after sunset and continues off and on through early Wednesday morning. Rain will be steady at times, so watch for ponding on roads and plan for a slower Wednesday morning commute.

There could be a break in the rain during the day Wednesday, but a second round of rain and possible thunderstorms will impact the afternoon commute and your plans Wednesday evening. As much as one to two inches of rain could fall through Wednesday, which could increase the threat for flash flooding.

Breezy and cooler air settles in Thursday, with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s. Scattered showers will keep the air damp, making it feel more like early April.

