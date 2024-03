MOUNT WASHINGTON, Pa. — A small dog was attacked by a coyote on Mount Washington.

Pittsburgh Animal Care & Control alerted the public to the attack on Thursday.

Public safety officials issued a reminder to not leave pet food or unsecured garbage outside, since removing food sources is the most effective way to keep coyotes away.

