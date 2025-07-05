Small Fayette County community celebrates Fourth of July with annual parade

MERRITTSTOWN, Pa. — A small Fayette County community came out in force to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Merrittstown held its 57th annual Fourth of July Parade at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The community, located near Brownsville, is the home of a few hundred people.

Some local officials and businesses rolled down Republic Road and handed out candy.

Dancers from Dee Dee’s Studio of Dance gave friendly waves, along with youth sports teams.

Antique cars and firetrucks were also in the parade.

A fireworks show was scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

