Small fire extinguished at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

PITTSBURGH — A small fire was extinguished at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium Tuesday.

Our crew at the scene learned that the fire happened at a restaurant/cafeteria behind the hippo exhibit.

Zoo officials said the fire was quickly put out and there was no damage or reported injuries.

The fire will not impact zoo operations at all, officials said.

