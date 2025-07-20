Small plane crashes near Pennsylvania airport, killing pilot

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a small plane crash on Sunday morning in Lancaster County.

NBC News affiliate WGAL reports the plane went down near the Lancaster Airport around 8 a.m., shortly after takeoff.

The man who died was the pilot and the only person on the plane. His identity has not yet been released.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

