Small plane with 5 people aboard crashes near airport in southern Pennsylvania

LANCASTER COUNTY — A plane with five people on board crashed Sunday afternoon outside an airport in suburban Pennsylvania, officials said.

The small aircraft went down at around 3:00 p.m. just outside the Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township, according to local police officials, who could not provide immediate information on the fatalities or injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed there were five people on the plane, a Beechcraft Bonanza, when it went down.

Footage shared on social media showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage of the plane and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames.

