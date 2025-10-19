Smoke billows out of house in Beltzhoover

PITTSBURGH — First responders were on scene for a fire in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood on Saturday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Chalfont Street at 4:36 p.m.

The supervisor says no one was injured during the first-alarm fire.

Photos shared with Channel 11 show firefighters on the roof of the building, and smoke drifting out.

