Smoke billows out of house in Irwin

IRWIN, Pa. — Smoke billowed from a house in Irwin on Thursday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 600 block of Warden Street at 1:17 p.m.

Smoke poured out of the top-floor windows and out of the back of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is now under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

