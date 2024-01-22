Flames burn roof of house in McKeesport during 2-alarm fire

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in McKeesport.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 2700 block of Dinsmore Street at around 7:27 p.m. on Sunday.

Flames and smoke were coming out from under the building’s roof.

Investigators say there are no reported injuries at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

