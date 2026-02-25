Smoke, flames pour from home in Fayette County; person taken to hospital

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke and flames poured from a home in Fayette County on Wednesday.

A Fayette County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Bute Road in Dunbar Township at 12:06 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene, the supervisor says.

Our crew saw a large amount of smoke billowing from the home, and flames burning through part of the roof.

