Smoke pours from 2-alarm house fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in Washington County early Wednesday morning.

According to Washington County 911, the fire broke out in the 1400 block of North Main Street in Washington at around midnight.

Our crew at the scene saw smoke pouring from the house.

Dispatch said no one was taken to the hospital from the fire.

