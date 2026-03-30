Smoke pours from building in Butler County

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Smoke poured from a building in Butler County on Monday.

Butler County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 100 block of South Main Street in Zelienople at 4 p.m.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen coming from the building when emergency crews arrived.

“Police on the scene said everybody was out and they had heavy fire and smoke on the second floor. A lot of damage to the roof and second-floor areas that’ll all filter down as the evening goes on,” Harmony Township Fire District Chief Rob Reed said.

Two businesses are located on the first-floor. They will be shut down until repairs can be made.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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