Smoke pours from house in Beaver

BEAVER, Pa. — Smoke poured from a house in Beaver early Sunday morning.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department officials tell Channel 11 that emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 1:10 a.m. for a reported house fire.

Backup was requested because the fire spread so quickly, the department said in a social media post.

Photos provided to Channel 11 show thick smoke billowing out of a home’s second- and third-floor windows.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire for nearly four hours.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group