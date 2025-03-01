Smoke pours out of building in South Huntingdon Township

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke poured out of a building in South Huntingdon Township on Saturday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 700 block of Barren Run Road at 3:21 p.m.

The roof of an apparent garage had collapsed. Crews used an excavator to clean up the rubble left behind.

The flames also damaged an apartment.

No injuries were reported.

