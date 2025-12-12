Smoke pours out of home in Allegheny County

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke poured out of a home in Allegheny County on Friday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Baileys Run Road in East Deer Township at 1:09 p.m.

The supervisor confirms that a second alarm was called for the fire.

Viewer photos shared with Channel 11 show a large amount of smoke coming from the home.

No injuries have been reported so far, the supervisor says.

