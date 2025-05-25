Smoke pours out of house in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Firefighters spent Saturday evening battling a house fire in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 100 block of Munson Avenue at 6:08 p.m. on Saturday.

Smoke was visible from outside the house as it poured out of the roof.

Crews from the West View Volunteer Fire Department said they spent over an hour cutting holes in the roof to vent out heat and smoke from inside the house.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group