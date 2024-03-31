Snoopy house rebuilt, returned to Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Snoopy house in Downtown Pittsburgh is back after disappearing.

The City of Pittsburgh said public works employees realized that the Snoopy house box that was placed at the corner of the Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street was missing.

The house was used to cover wiring and sockets to protect pedestrians in the area.

After the workers saw it was missing, they rebuilt and repainted another one.

Snoopy and Woodstock are now back in their usual corner.

The first box was built in the late 1990s, the city said.

