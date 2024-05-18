Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium will open Saturday amid tornado damage clean-up

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium will open on Saturday, with modified operations, after the grounds were damaged by a tornado Friday afternoon.

The zoo will open at 9:30 a.m. as usual, but staff recommend guests come after 11 a.m. for the best experience. Cleanup should be expected throughout the day, and portions of the pathway by Topical Forest Complex, Jambo Plaza, and the Islands may be inaccessible at times.

The viewing of some animals may be delayed, and others remain indoors on Saturday or in behind-the-scenes areas as zoo staff verify that their outdoor habitats are safe from debris.

The tornado downed multiple trees, damaged fences, caused a power outage, toppled objects and spread debris throughout the park. No buildings were significantly damaged. Some of those falling trees did crush a car in the parking lot. Zoo officials told Channel 11 on Friday that no people or animals were hurt.

“A shelter-in-place was called and staff did an incredible job getting everyone, both people and animals, into secure locations. Everyone did a great job handling everything. This is a clear testament that the severe weather drills we do pay off,” said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo.

The zoo says crews worked through the night to restore power and clear as many paths as possible.

