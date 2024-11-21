Snow Angels: City of Pittsburgh launches program for families in need of help this winter

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has launched its 2024-2025 Snow Angels Program.

The program is designed to pair community volunteers with seniors and residents with disabilities who need help shoveling and salting their sidewalks and walkways this winter.

“The Snow Angels program is a vital service that helps some of our most vulnerable residents continue to live in their homes,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “As we launch the 2024-2025 Snow Angels season, I am asking residents to once again be present in our community and volunteer to become a Snow Angel to ensure that seniors and Pittsburghers with disabilities can continue to thrive during and after winter weather events.”

This year, the city is working to develop new partnerships with community-based organizations, youth sports leagues, faith-based groups and employers to close this gap in several communities. Those neighborhoods include:

Allentown

Banksville

Beechview

Belzthoover

Brighton Heights

Brookline

Carrick

Elliott

Greenfield

Homewood (North, South, West)

Hill District

Perry South

Sheraden

31st Ward

“Our city is known for its kind and generous people, and I am so thankful to the youth groups, sports teams, and community organizations that have already answered the call to become a Snow Angel. For those who have thought about volunteering, I encourage you to visit our website and sign up today. Your work as a snow angel is an important step in keeping our city safe for everyone,” Gainey continued.

Volunteers and recipients can learn more and sign up online at https://engage.pittsburghpa.gov/snow-angels. Neighbors seeking services and volunteers can also register for the program by calling 311.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group