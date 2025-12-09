Snow, rain mix could cause slippery conditions during Wednesday morning commute

PITTSBURGH — It’s mostly cloudy and cold this afternoon, with highs around freezing. Expect a few snow showers north of Route 422 around midday, which end early afternoon.

Clouds remain this evening as temperatures fall to or just below the freezing mark around midnight before rising again overnight.

Snow showers will develop around 1 a.m. for areas mainly north of Pittsburgh and continue to about 3 a.m.

Then, there’s a potential break in precipitation until a snow and rain mix moves back in between 5:30-6 a.m. and continues through the morning hours. This time frame is when temperatures around Pittsburgh and south will rise to the mid-30s with a snow/rain mix during the morning commute.

Light snow or slushy accumulation is possible and may create slick or icy travel before surface temperatures warm up. Snow-covered roads are possible for areas mainly north of Pittsburgh. Slippery travel is possible through the morning hours with greater impacts farther north and east in the ridges and mountains. Areas along and north of Route 422 may stay with snow all day, leading to several inches of accumulation.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Venango, Clarion and Forest counties from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, where three to four inches of snow is expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a..m. Thursday for the ridges of Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties, where two to four inches of snow is possible.

Wednesday will also be windy with 30-40 mph gusts throughout the day. A cold rain continues through the afternoon, but later changes back to snow showers in the evening. Slippery travel is likely again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The cold headlines continue through the week with highs below freezing. Snow showers are possible from time to time, but a better chance for accumulating snowfall will return Saturday night into Sunday morning, ushering in even colder air behind it.

