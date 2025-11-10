Snow showers stay around overnight, into Tuesday morning

PITTSBURGH — A winter chill will keep snow showers in the area overnight and early Tuesday, along with wind chills in the teens. Most areas around Pittsburgh will see less than one inch of snow through Tuesday, but even a coating could make roads slick as temperatures continue to fall.

>>>TRACK THE SNOW SHOWERS HERE<<<

Bands of lake effect snow will be heavier north of Pittsburgh along I-80 and in the ridges, where several inches of snow will impact travel plans.

11/10 - 11/11 weather

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Mercer and Venango counties, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations east and south of Pittsburgh.

11/10 - 11/11 weather

Wind chills on Tuesday morning will drop into the low to mid-teens, so have the extra layers ready!

11/10 - 11/11 weather

Snow showers will wind down later Tuesday, but chilly weather sticks around through most of the week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group