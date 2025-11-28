Snowmaking starts at ski resorts in Western Pennsylvania

The countdown to ski season is on.

Snowmaking began on Thanksgiving for Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain.

Brett Cook, the vice president and general manager of the resorts, says snowmaking teams are taking advantage of every opportunity Mother Nature gives them.

“While the slopes are not ready just yet, their commitment ensures we will be prepared to deliver great conditions as soon as possible. We are stoked to welcome skiers and snowboarders back for an incredible season ahead,” Cook said.

Opening day has not yet been announced for any of the resorts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group