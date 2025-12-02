Snowy, slick roads lead to crashes across Western Pennsylvania

Snowy, slick roads led to more than a dozen crashes across the region Tuesday morning, creating dangerous conditions for drivers from side streets to the Parkway.

Emergency crews responded to a series of incidents, including a car that slammed into a pole in Moon Township along Beaver Grade Road, another that slid off an exit ramp on the Parkway in Robinson and a vehicle that ended up in a creek in Baldwin.

With conditions deteriorating quickly, some drivers chose to avoid the roads altogether.

“My road usually doesn’t get salted or treated during the wintertime… so it’s just kind of a safety precaution instead to take the Uber,” said Tobi Robinault.

She said the roughly $40 ride may become a common expense.

“I foresee more Ubers in my forecast this winter.”

Others waited until road crews caught up with the snowfall.

“I go slow… I’m in no hurry,” said Earl Reeb of Ross Township. “You hate to get involved in an accident because it just opens up a can of worms.”

PennDOT announced it lifted all the speed limit restrictions that were in place. It had temporarily reduced speed limits to 45 mph on several highways in the Pittsburgh region due to the winter storm.

