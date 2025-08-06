Some businesses preparing for busy Little Italy Days weekend, while others plan to close their doors

PITTSBURGH — It’s a festival that is rooted in Pittsburgh’s Little Italy.

“It celebrates our legacy of Italian Americans who come over from Italy and it’s a celebration,” said event planner Sal Richetti.

In fact, it’s a big celebration that draws over 100,000 people from all over. Some businesses started preparing weeks ahead.

“It is a lot of work; it is a lot. We do frozen ravioli and during the festival, we will be serving prepared ravioli out the window here and frozen dozens inside,” said Justin Avi, the owner of Saint Ravioli.

For Saint Ravioli, it’s the business’s 5th year participating and the owner believes it helps to keep Bloomfield on the map for the rest of the year.

“Definitely excited, Little Italy Days are always a big time for this neighborhood. Summertime can kind of winds down and people get back into their routines and this is when restaurants pick up. The festival is a good way to slingshot that,” Avi told Channel 11.

But we quickly found out that not all businesses feel that way. Emilichka posted on Instagram, Monday night, encouraging patrons to support all local places as the festival can negatively impact those without a vendor tent. The owner told Channel 11 she’s not sure if she will stay open or close for that weekend.

Baby Love Tacos owners said they’ve lost money in the past and even this year will be closing their doors for the week and taking a vacation.

“Some of the businesses it might not be for them, but that’s their choice, but many will still participate, maybe not have a vendor space, but they will open. Even some of the businesses beyond the footprint love it,” Richetti said.

The event kicks off on August 14.

One big change will be more parking as organizers secured extra parking with lots and garages from AHN and UPMC.

