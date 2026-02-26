Some drivers voice concerns as Turnpike officials unveil third phase of Mon/Fayette Expressway

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Phase three of the Mon/Fayette Expressway is about to get underway, bringing new construction to parts of Jefferson Hills and Duquesne.

At an open house on Wednesday, Pennsylvania Turnpike leaders outlined plans for the next section of the long-running project.

This phase will extend the toll road from Route 51 in Jefferson Hills to Route 837 in Duquesne.

Construction will impact areas near Camp Hollow Road and Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard.

Crews plan to excavate land, close some roads for weeks at a time and build noise walls.

“This section is really to try to get us up to the city of Duquesne,” said Matt Burd with the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Still, not everyone is convinced the expansion is necessary.

“Waste of money? Possibly,” said Joe Paylo of Pleasant Hills. “A lot of the local roads will get you right where you need to be without paying a toll.”

The expressway is funded through oil company franchise tax revenue, toll revenue and a state transportation funding law signed in 2013.

Turnpike officials said limited funding has created challenges in completing the overall project.

“Our funding stream only allows us so much money,” Burd said. “We can phase it along as best as we can, but we also have to have a place where the road can end.”

Officials said that because funding is evaluated based on state revenue, which remains low, there is no set timeline for when the entire expressway will be finished.

For some residents, that uncertainty is the biggest concern.

“Obviously, the money is the biggest concern,” Paylo said. “Until you can get the money, it’s not going to be worth it for us.”

