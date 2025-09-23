Some Hazelwood residents look to introduce new rezoning plan

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors want to see part of Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood community rezoned. The hope is to bring new restaurants, shops and homes along the riverfront.

“The zoning change for us is about balance. We want industry, but it must be safe, sustainable and compatible with our neighborhood,” Sonya Tillman told the city’s planning commission.

Tillman and several others showed up to today to the city planning commission meeting to voice their support for the re-zoning of their riverside community, Hazelwood.

The current zoning is for industrial businesses only like the railroad recycling companies that are already there.

“Hazelwood has lived with that legacy for generations and the costs have been clear. Environmental damage, health problems, and decades of disinvestment,” Tillman added.

Instead, a re-zoning would allow for restaurants, shops, and homes along the river. Councilwoman Barb Warwick is backing the proposal.

On the other side of the argument, attorneys and business leaders for the industrial companies who are already there spoke about why they’re against the zone change.

“This is admittedly an effort to get rail off of this site. And that’s a problem,” CSX counsel, Bill Sittig said during the public hearing.

CSX is a railroad company that operates nearby, and their company attorney said they haven’t had adequate notice about the proposal

“Let us come to a dam. Meet with our neighbors, address their concerns and address how we can contribute,” he added.

There will be another public hearing in October. Then, the planning commission will make a recommendation to city council, and finally, council will vote.

