Some Moon Township neighbors uneasy after student brought gun to school

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a late afternoon alert when a letter went to Moon Township parents telling families a weapon was found in the possession of a high school student. Thursday, police confirmed to Channel 11 that the weapon was a gun.

“I’m shocked, we are so secure there. The kids are such great kids, I’m shocked someone would bring a gun in,” said Grace Mackin who lives in Moon.

The tip about the gun came from outside the school to the police, which was when the school resource officer went and found the student. Mackin worked at that school for nearly three decades. She didn’t even have words when she got the news.

“It had to be a mistake. I don’t think anyone would bring in a gun to harm anybody, they get along. The people are wonderful. The administrators are wonderful I’m just shocked and don’t believe it was ill intent,” Mackin said.

That’s what Moon Area District Administration said in its letter. Channel 11 asked the Moon Township Police Chief to clarify. He said through the investigation and interviewing witnesses that it was determined the gun was unrelated to the recent Allegheny County School shooting threats.

While both the middle and high schools have resource officers from the township, some parents want more.

“It’s scary and I can’t figure out why schools with all the guns going on, why they don’t have metal detectors at every door? And it costs money, I understand, but come on, you are saving lives. That’s what needs done, or someone there checking them,” said Tom Montell who lives in Moon.

At this point, it’s not clear who the gun belonged to, but police said that is still part of the investigation. However, the SRO has filed charges against the student in juvenile court.

When Channel 11 asked the district about implementing any changes following this incident for more security, a district spokesperson responded, “We do not have metal detectors. However, we do have many other safety and security protocols in place at school along with a School Resource Officer program.”

