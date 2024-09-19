Student brought weapon to Moon Area High School, superintendent says

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A student brought a weapon to Moon Area High School on Wednesday, according to a letter from the superintendent.

The letter says there was no immediate threat to anyone on campus and the police were told immediately.

The weapon was turned over to police and there was an increased presence on campus out of an abundance of caution.

Moon Township police believe this is an isolated incident and not related to social media threats that circulated last week.

“We would like to remind everyone that the district enforces a strict no-weapons policy on school grounds. The district will pursue appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct, and the police will continue their investigation,” the letter said.

At this time, it’s not clear if the student will face charges.

