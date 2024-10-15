Some Pittsburgh-area communities could see first snowflakes of the season Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Keep the jacket hand the next couple of days as unseasonably chilly air will hang on through Wednesday.

Highs temperatures will barely make it into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds, spotty showers and breezy conditions will make it feel even cooler. A few snowflakes will be possible in the mountains tonight and early Wednesday but nothing will stick.

We’ll start a quick moderating trend to close out the workweek with plenty of sun and temperatures getting back up above normal.

The weekend looks dry, sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s.

