Some Pittsburgh Zoo animals enjoying the cold weather, others spending more time indoors

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo will be closed through Friday, but in the meantime, zookeepers are working to make sure the animals stay safe in the cold.

Some of the animals, like the polar bear or otters, are having a blast in the snow and chilly temperatures, while others are spending more time indoors.

“The animals are doing well, just like a lot of us are doing at home, finding things to do inside,” animal keeper Regis Patton told Channel 11.

The cheetahs, for example, are getting extra treats and enrichment amid the cold, Patton said.

“Typically, they’re pretty good with the temperature, but this is a little too cold for them, so they are locked in, but the girls are relaxing just like most housecats would and snoozing the day away. They are getting a bit of a snow treat in the PM.”

Workers have reportedly removed about 60 tons of snow so far at the zoo as they get ready to reopen. By Friday, that number could be 90 tons, which is the weight of 18 adult African elephants.

