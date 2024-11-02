Some residents evacuated during fire in Carrick senior high rise; no injuries reported

PITTSBURGH — Some residents of a Pittsburgh senior high rise were evacuated because of a fire on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Carrick Regency on Brownsville Road around 7:45 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw a fire truck with its ladder raised to one of the top floors.

Residents were allowed back inside after nearly an hour.

No injuries were reported.

