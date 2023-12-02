Crash into utility pole, home in Turtle Creek causes localized power outages

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — An overnight crash in Turtle Creek left a path of damage in its wake.

PHOTOS: Utility pole sheared, home seriously damaged in Turtle Creek crash

The crash happened along Lynn Avenue, near the Wolvarena football field.

A car sliced a utility pole in half, then crashed into a home. A Channel 11 photographer saw a tarp covering part of the home and large pieces from the structure on the ground.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that no one was hurt in the crash.

Duquesne Light says some homes in the area will be without power while the utility pole is replaced.

