Somerset County Sheriff accused of having inappropriate contact with teen during ‘Shop With a Cop’

SOMERSET COUNTY — The Somerset County Sheriff is facing criminal charges after an incident involving a teen girl that happened at a Shop With a Cop event.

Attorney General Dave Sunday announced charges against Sheriff Dustin Weir on Thursday.

Sunday said Weir approached a 15-year-old girl who was working a photo booth at the event at an area Walmart in Dec. 2024 and told her to follow him. Police said the girl wanted to stay where she was but felt pressured, so she complied.

The AG said Weir took her to the condom section of the store and tried to photograph her next to them while making explicit comments and asking lewd questions.

Police said Weir asked the girl if she had used condoms or had sex and commented on what he would do if he were her boyfriend.

”The facts in this case outline lewd acts committed by a law enforcement leader who swore an oath to protect his community and set an example for fellow officers,” Attorney General Sunday said. “This type of conduct harms the image and reputation of law enforcement officers who spend their days making sacrifices to keep communities safe. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, regardless of occupation, title, or rank.”

Weir faces a corruption of a minor misdemeanor charge and has been mailed a summons to appear for a preliminary arraignment and hearing.

The Somerset County Shop With a Cop Program issued the following statement in response to the allegations:

