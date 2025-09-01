‘Something special:’ Western Allegheny Community Library set to hold annual fall fundraiser

IMPERIAL, Pa. — The Western Allegheny Community Library is set to host its annual “Fall For Your Library” fundraiser.

The event will be held at Celebrations Bar, Banquet, & Grill on 8110 Steubenville Pike in Imperial on September 20 from 6-10 p.m.

This signature event, sponsored by Conti Law, promises an evening of entertainment with food, drinks, music, games, and a silent auction, all aimed at supporting the library and its mission.

“This fundraiser is something special,” said Mackenzie Partyka, the new Library Director. “It’s about more than raising money—it’s about celebrating the role the library plays in people’s lives.”

Tickets for the event are priced at $50 and can be purchased through the library’s website or directly at the library.

The Western Allegheny Community Library serves the residents of Findlay Township, North Fayette Township, and Oakdale Borough, offering a range of free programs and resources year-round.

Click here to buy a ticket for the fundraiser.

