Soon to open Regent Square pizza restaurant feeds community for free on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Strong storms and ongoing power outages prevented a pizza shop from officially opening this week, but that didn’t stop the restaurant from feeding the community.

Rockaway Pizzeria was set to hold a grand opening for its Regent Square restaurant on Friday. But, when Tuesday’s severe storms knocked out the power, the restaurant lost all its food and dough.

But when restaurant officials realized that most of the Regent Square area would be without power for several more days, they offered free pizzas on Saturday until the dough ran out.

“The second I’m about to open, I mean, these roads are destroyed. Houses crushed, cars crushed,” owner Joshua Sickels said. “It’s just my way to kind of get back in the saddle, sling some pizzas, have a good time.

Rockaway Pizzeria has been closed since October after announcing they would move from White Oak to Regent Square.

