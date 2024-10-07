South Bank Galleries to close

PITTSBURGH — Rick Seewald can’t begin to pick and choose any one item or memory that stands out the most from the 45 years of history of operating South Bank Galleries.

“There’s been so many great things over the last 45 years or so that I’ve bought and sold,” he said. “My best memory is being here all this time and a lot of customers who have become friends.”

After first opening on East Carson Street in 1979, Seewald is now working to wind down operations, sell off his unique merchandise mix and move on.

The plan to close is announced on a sign in the window of the South Side storefront. But how it happens is still fully to be determined.

